SME IPO: E2E Transportation Infrastructure public issue opens for subscription

Railway infrastructure company E2E Transportation Infrastructure launched its Rs 84.22-crore initial public offering (IPO) on Friday.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 164 to Rs 174 per equity share, will conclude on December 30, the company said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 48.40 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 84.22 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund the working capital requirement of the company and general corporate purposes.

Applications can be made for a minimum of 800 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The issue includes a Market Maker reservation of 2.44 lakh equity shares, with the balance offered to public investors.

E2E Transportation Infrastructure will make its stock market debut on the NSE Emerge -- SME platform of the National Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2010, E2E Transportation Infrastructure is engaged as a system integrator of Signalling and Telecommunication (S&T) systems for the railway sector. The company provides end-to-end solutions covering design, engineering, procurement, installation, testing, and commissioning across mainline railways, metro rail projects, and private sidings.

On the financial front, the company reported an operating revenue of Rs 251 crore and net profit of Rs 14.37 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Hem Securities is acting as the book-running lead manager to the public issue.

