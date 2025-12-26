India opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in 3rd women's T20I

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the third women's T20 International of the five-match series here on Friday. India made two changes, bringing in Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma in place of Sneh Rana and Arundhati Reddy, both of whom have been rested. India lead the series 2-0. Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Imesha Dulani, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara, Nimesha Madushani.

