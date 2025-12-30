Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility with Prime Taxi Range

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has made a significant move into the commercial mobility sector with the introduction of its Prime Taxi range, announced on Tuesday. This launch marks Hyundai's commitment to meeting the evolving requirements of fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs.

The Prime range, consisting of Prime HB (hatchback) and Prime SD (sedan), promises not only reliability but also cost-effectiveness and superior comfort, fulfilling the primary needs of its target market. Hyundai claims these vehicles offer strong earning potential for operators focused on maximizing uptime and minimizing costs, as highlighted by HMIL Managing Director & CEO designate, Tarun Garg.

These models are powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder engine (available in both Petrol and CNG), with the Prime HB priced at Rs 5,99,900 and the Prime SD at Rs 6,89,900, ex-showroom. Hyundai is also offering flexible finance solutions with repayment terms extending up to 72 months to aid new and expanding fleet operators.