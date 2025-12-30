Left Menu

Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility with Prime Taxi Range

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is launching its Prime Taxi range, purpose-built for the commercial mobility sector. The Prime HB and Prime SD models are designed for fleet operators, offering reliability and low operating costs. The range features flexible financing options to support fleet expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:03 IST
Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility with Prime Taxi Range
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has made a significant move into the commercial mobility sector with the introduction of its Prime Taxi range, announced on Tuesday. This launch marks Hyundai's commitment to meeting the evolving requirements of fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs.

The Prime range, consisting of Prime HB (hatchback) and Prime SD (sedan), promises not only reliability but also cost-effectiveness and superior comfort, fulfilling the primary needs of its target market. Hyundai claims these vehicles offer strong earning potential for operators focused on maximizing uptime and minimizing costs, as highlighted by HMIL Managing Director & CEO designate, Tarun Garg.

These models are powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder engine (available in both Petrol and CNG), with the Prime HB priced at Rs 5,99,900 and the Prime SD at Rs 6,89,900, ex-showroom. Hyundai is also offering flexible finance solutions with repayment terms extending up to 72 months to aid new and expanding fleet operators.

TRENDING

1
Green Revolution: V-GREEN and HPCL Power Ahead with EV Infrastructure

Green Revolution: V-GREEN and HPCL Power Ahead with EV Infrastructure

 India
2
Hope for Peace on the Horizon in Ukraine

Hope for Peace on the Horizon in Ukraine

 Poland
3
France's Bond Strategy: Stability Amidst Financial Uncertainty

France's Bond Strategy: Stability Amidst Financial Uncertainty

 France
4
Economists Charting India's Future at IEA's 108th Annual Conference

Economists Charting India's Future at IEA's 108th Annual Conference

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025