Telecom Operators Clash Over Right of Way at Navi Mumbai Airport

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has sought intervention from the Telecom Department over the alleged denial of Right of Way at Navi Mumbai International Airport. COAI claims exorbitant fees and exclusive arrangements violate telecom regulations, while the airport counters misleading allegations and defends its actions.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) urged the Telecom Department on Tuesday to address issues surrounding the alleged denial of Right of Way (RoW) permissions at Navi Mumbai International Airport. COAI argues that the airport's actions violate statutory regulations and hinder telecom service providers from deploying their networks efficiently.

In defense, the Adani Group-owned airport rejected the claims, stating it has engaged with telecom service providers and offered infrastructure in line with industry standards. The airport emphasized its role as a neutral host, providing high-speed connectivity to passengers while welcoming individual telecom operators to negotiate rates.

COAI insists that Navi Mumbai Airport's fees are excessively high, stressing that such charges surpass standard capital expenditures required for independent infrastructure deployment. The dispute highlights tensions between telecom operators and airport authorities, underscoring the need for regulatory clarity and fair practices.

