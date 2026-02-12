SC refuses to pass any order related to Adani Group's proposed thermal power plant in UP

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to pass any direction against the Adani Group's proposed thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state and the Central government to file their responses in the matter. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said it is not going to pass any order without looking at the replies of the state government and the Centre. ''The state may be power deficit. We can't pass orders like this. We need to strike a balance between environmental concerns and development,'' the bench told senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for an environmental activist. Parikh submitted that the plant is surrounded by forests and may endanger sloth bears and other wild animals. He said the Adani Group got the environmental clearance despite the pendency of the petition before the apex court and the National Green Tribunal. ''They are building a huge power plant over there, and (it) may affect the environment and the wildlife,'' the counsel submitted. CJI Kant said the difficulty is that sometimes concerns are raised for power plants, sometimes for forests and sometimes for rivers, but developmental projects cannot be stalled like this. The bench emphasised the need for robust enforcement machinery and scientific evaluation while questioning. It told Parikh, ''We are not doubting what you are saying. But can it be permitted with proper safeguards?'' CJI Kant asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti, appearing for the Centre, to file their response, indicating how they plan to balance the ecological concerns and what is the way out. It also allowed the Uttar Pradesh government and the Adani Group to file their responses in the matter.

