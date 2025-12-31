Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Extends Tax Breaks for Electric Vehicles Until 2027

Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister TRB Rajaa announced that the state will continue to exempt battery-operated vehicles from motor vehicle tax under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1974, until December 2027. The move supports electric vehicle adoption, highlighting the state's commitment to sustainable transport solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:58 IST
Tamil Nadu Extends Tax Breaks for Electric Vehicles Until 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Tamil Nadu has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable transportation by extending the tax exemption for electric vehicles until the end of 2027.

State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa cited the extension as a testament to the state's pro-industry approach, aiming to make electric vehicles more affordable and boost manufacturing.

Rajaa shared that Tamil Nadu, while leading in EV adoption, still needs to expand infrastructure, indicating that the policy offers long-term certainty amid global market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Green Energy Advances Renewable Projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Advances Renewable Projects in Gujarat

 India
2
DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025

DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025

 India
3
India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challenges

India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challeng...

 India
4
Governor Gehlot's New Year Message: Unity and Prosperity for 2026

Governor Gehlot's New Year Message: Unity and Prosperity for 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025