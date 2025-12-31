Tamil Nadu Extends Tax Breaks for Electric Vehicles Until 2027

The government of Tamil Nadu has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable transportation by extending the tax exemption for electric vehicles until the end of 2027.

State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa cited the extension as a testament to the state's pro-industry approach, aiming to make electric vehicles more affordable and boost manufacturing.

Rajaa shared that Tamil Nadu, while leading in EV adoption, still needs to expand infrastructure, indicating that the policy offers long-term certainty amid global market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)