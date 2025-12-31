Indian Economy Fortifies Amid Global Challenges: RBI Report Highlights

India's economic landscape continues to flourish, driven by robust domestic demand, as highlighted in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Financial Stability Report (FSR). Released twice a year, the FSR offers insights from financial sector regulators, assessing potential risks threatening the stability of India's financial framework.

The report underscored the economy's resilience, attributing it to benign inflation, fiscal consolidation, and sound macroeconomic policies. It noted that India's financial system is fortified, marked by strong balance sheets, favorable financial conditions, and minimal market volatility.

Despite these positives, the FSR warned of looming threats from global uncertainties, such as geopolitical tensions and trade disputes. These factors could exacerbate exchange rate volatility, impact trade adversely, curtail corporate earnings, and reduce foreign investments. The report also highlighted global financial vulnerabilities, cautioning against possible repercussions on India's economy.