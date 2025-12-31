Left Menu

Corporate Affairs Ministry Announces Operational Revamp

The corporate affairs ministry announced a revamp of its regional directorates and registrar offices, effective February 16, 2026. This restructuring involves creating new jurisdictions for enhanced regulatory facilitation, promoting a vibrant business environment across different regions, including splitting existing directorates and registrars to streamline operations.

  • India

The Corporate Affairs Ministry is set to undergo a significant overhaul starting February 16, 2026, with the establishment of three new regional directorates and six new registrar offices. This restructuring aims to enhance regulatory facilitation and boost the business environment.

The existing Northern Region directorate in Delhi will be divided into two: RD (NR-I), responsible for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and RD (NR-II), covering Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and several Union Territories.

Additionally, the Western Region directorate in Mumbai will also be split. RD (WR-I), based in Mumbai, will oversee Mumbai, its suburbs, Goa, and certain Union Territories, while RD (WR-II), headquartered in Navi Mumbai, will manage Maharashtra's other districts.

