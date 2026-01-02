Indian Markets Show Cautious Gains Amid New Year Holiday Lull

The Indian stock markets kicked off Friday's session with modest gains, reflecting a cautious investor stance amid limited global cues, as many Western markets remained closed for the New Year holiday. The restrained participation from overseas markets contributed to subdued trading volumes in the early hours.

At the session's open, the Nifty 50 index registered a slight increase, starting at 26,155.10 with an uptrend of 8.55 points, or 0.03 percent. Similarly, the BSE Sensex commenced at 85,259.36, up by 70.76 points, or 0.08 percent, marking a stable beginning for 2026.

Market analysts attributed the cautious tone to the lack of international market cues, with domestic drivers influencing early trade activities. Enrich Money's CEO, Ponmudi R, noted, 'Indian markets are cautiously positive as we enter 2026. Limited global signals mean domestic factors lead. With the Q3 earnings season on the horizon, investors are bullish on consumer sectors propelled by GST reforms and festive demand peaks.'

In the broader market spectrum, indices traded positively during early hours. The Nifty 100 index was up 0.17 percent, Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 0.15 percent, and Nifty Midcap 100 advanced by 0.31 percent, indicating modest interest beyond blue-chip stocks. Sector indices on the NSE portrayed a mixed picture, with Nifty FMCG dropping 1.4 percent, while Nifty IT fell 0.19 percent.

Other significant indices fared better, as Nifty Auto climbed 0.83 percent, Nifty Metal increased 0.59 percent, and PSU Bank improved by 0.55 percent. Auto stocks specifically soared following robust 2025 year-end reports and bolstered by economic conditions. Chief Market Strategist Anand James from Geojit Investments remarked on the cautious trading range, noting that momentum was lacking. As other Asian markets saw mixed results, with Singapore's Straits Times up 0.44 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining over 2 percent, and KOSPI rated higher by more than 1 percent, Japan remained on holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)