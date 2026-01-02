Left Menu

Asia's Factory Resurgence: A 2025 Manufacturing Revival

Asia's manufacturing sectors ended 2025 positively, with key economies like South Korea and Taiwan experiencing growth thanks to demand for AI and new products. Most Southeast Asian nations continued robust growth, supported by a shift in U.S. demand and a favorable global market outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:10 IST
In a positive end to 2025, Asia's manufacturing powerhouses have returned to growth. The resurgence was led by major tech-exporting economies such as South Korea and Taiwan, bolstered by an uptick in export orders driven by new product launches and high demand for artificial intelligence technologies.

According to S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), released Friday, South Korea and Taiwan saw factory activities snap out of a declining streak, achieving their first expansions in months. China's factory sector also recorded an unexpected turnaround earlier that week, driven by robust pre-holiday order volumes.

Experts like Shivaan Tandon from Capital Economics see a bright start to 2026, with the manufacturing sector poised to benefit from global demand shifting from China, especially for AI-related hardware. Data indicates strong optimism and increased inventory building among manufacturers across the region, signaling a promising outlook for the future.

