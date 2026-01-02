Asia's Factory Resurgence: A 2025 Manufacturing Revival

In a positive end to 2025, Asia's manufacturing powerhouses have returned to growth. The resurgence was led by major tech-exporting economies such as South Korea and Taiwan, bolstered by an uptick in export orders driven by new product launches and high demand for artificial intelligence technologies.

According to S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), released Friday, South Korea and Taiwan saw factory activities snap out of a declining streak, achieving their first expansions in months. China's factory sector also recorded an unexpected turnaround earlier that week, driven by robust pre-holiday order volumes.

Experts like Shivaan Tandon from Capital Economics see a bright start to 2026, with the manufacturing sector poised to benefit from global demand shifting from China, especially for AI-related hardware. Data indicates strong optimism and increased inventory building among manufacturers across the region, signaling a promising outlook for the future.

