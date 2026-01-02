PRAGATI: Catalyst for Overcoming Infrastructural Impediments

In a recent announcement, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan emphasized that while land acquisition remains a significant hurdle for infrastructure projects in India, the government is firm on retaining its current land acquisition policy.

During reviews of over 3,300 projects, the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) mechanism, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolved 7,156 of the 7,735 raised issues. A substantial 35% of these were related to land acquisition, with others concerning environmental, legal, and financial matters.

Somanathan underscored PRAGATI's role in expediting vital projects while maintaining oversight through a robust multi-tier review structure. The platform, involving regular involvement of the Cabinet Secretariat and PMO, has proven effective in reducing bureaucratic delays, reinforcing India's commitment to efficient governance and development.

