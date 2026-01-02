Left Menu

PRAGATI: Catalyst for Overcoming Infrastructural Impediments

The PRAGATI platform addresses infrastructural project delays in India by resolving issues related to land acquisition and environment. Over 3,300 projects worth Rs 85 lakh crore have been reviewed, resolving over 7,156 issues. The system ensures timely execution through a multi-tier review mechanism led by the Prime Minister.

Updated: 02-01-2026 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent announcement, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan emphasized that while land acquisition remains a significant hurdle for infrastructure projects in India, the government is firm on retaining its current land acquisition policy.

During reviews of over 3,300 projects, the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) mechanism, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolved 7,156 of the 7,735 raised issues. A substantial 35% of these were related to land acquisition, with others concerning environmental, legal, and financial matters.

Somanathan underscored PRAGATI's role in expediting vital projects while maintaining oversight through a robust multi-tier review structure. The platform, involving regular involvement of the Cabinet Secretariat and PMO, has proven effective in reducing bureaucratic delays, reinforcing India's commitment to efficient governance and development.

