Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Semiconductor Plant and Development Projects in Gujarat

In a significant boost to India's semiconductor capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a semiconductor plant at Sanand, Gujarat, on his visit to the state. The new facility, known as Kaynes Semicon Plant, is set to commence commercial production, marking a pivotal moment in the India Semiconductor Mission.

Modi's visit will also be marked by the inauguration of the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar, offering a glimpse into India's rich Jain heritage. The museum is dedicated to Samrat Samprati, a key historical figure in Jainism, housing rare relics and artefacts that highlight the evolution of this cultural tradition.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will kick-start several development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Vav-Tharad, spanning sectors like transport, urban development, and health. These initiatives aim to enhance infrastructure, improve connectivity, and stimulate socio-economic growth in the region, particularly benefiting the Dholera Special Investment Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)