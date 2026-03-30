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Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Semiconductor Plant and Development Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat to inaugurate a semiconductor plant in Sanand and the Samrat Samprati Museum. Additionally, he will address gatherings and initiate projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Vav-Tharad, aiming to boost local infrastructure and India's semiconductor industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:59 IST
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Semiconductor Plant and Development Projects in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's semiconductor capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a semiconductor plant at Sanand, Gujarat, on his visit to the state. The new facility, known as Kaynes Semicon Plant, is set to commence commercial production, marking a pivotal moment in the India Semiconductor Mission.

Modi's visit will also be marked by the inauguration of the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar, offering a glimpse into India's rich Jain heritage. The museum is dedicated to Samrat Samprati, a key historical figure in Jainism, housing rare relics and artefacts that highlight the evolution of this cultural tradition.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will kick-start several development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Vav-Tharad, spanning sectors like transport, urban development, and health. These initiatives aim to enhance infrastructure, improve connectivity, and stimulate socio-economic growth in the region, particularly benefiting the Dholera Special Investment Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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