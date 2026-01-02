Winter Chaos: Schiphol Airport's Icy Struggle

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is bracing for the impact of harsh winter weather, projecting the cancellation of hundreds of flights on Saturday, according to the Dutch news agency ANP.

The airport, a pivotal point in Europe's air travel network, had already faced significant disruptions on Friday, with numerous flights grounded due to snow and ice.

As one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs, Schiphol is confronting ongoing weather challenges, highlighting the infrastructure's vulnerability to extreme conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)