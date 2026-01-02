Delhi's Electrifying Shift: Green Cabs and Shared Mobility

The Delhi government has laid the groundwork to revolutionize urban transport by permitting privately-owned electric vehicles to operate as shared taxis. This decision, as revealed on Friday, stands to benefit not only the environment but also public mobility. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a meeting that included representatives from major automobile manufacturers and ride-hailing companies such as Ola and Uber.

The discussions revolved around launching shared ride services, with a special focus on employing women drivers. The companies expressed their readiness to integrate electric and BS-VI vehicles as taxis, prompting Gupta to assure regulatory adjustments in the coming days. Emphasizing passenger safety, Gupta encouraged companies to incorporate e-rickshaws and explore shuttle services on key routes like Ring Road and the airport.

The overarching mission of this initiative is to promote the use of electric vehicles in Delhi, thereby addressing pollution challenges. Gupta urged collaboration, stating that the transition to a 'Viksit Delhi' is only possible with active corporate participation. The government committed to providing land for charging stations while encouraging the exploration of solar energy and effective battery waste management. The meeting underscored the government's commitment to making transport facilities more affordable, safe, and environmentally friendly for the public.

