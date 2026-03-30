Sayani Gupta Launches Production House with 'Aasmani'

On Monday, actor Sayani Gupta unveiled her new venture, Sayani Gupta Movies (SGM), marking her foray into production with her short film, 'Aasmani'. With acclaimed performances in 'Article 15' and 'Four More Shots Please!', Gupta steps into a new role in the film industry.

Gupta shared her vision for SGM, emphasizing the goal to create a collaborative space for diverse storytelling. "The idea is to focus on quality, taking one project at a time," she stated, highlighting the importance of dedicated time and care for each film.

'Aasmani', written, directed, and produced by Gupta, stars Revathy, Daria Bedi, and Abhay Kaul, and is supported by Sumitra Gupta Foundation for Arts and One India Stories, with industry veterans like Nikkhil Advani on board as executive producers.