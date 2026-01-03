S&P 500 and Nasdaq See Steep Declines as Market Risks Intensify

In a turbulent start to 2026, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced fluctuations before closing the session with losses, primarily due to slumps in communications and consumer discretionary stocks. Notably, chip stocks provided a boost, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index rising by 3.5%.

Despite a promising start, the S&P 500 lost 20.93 points, while the Nasdaq dropped 117.18 points. Bank of America's equity strategist, Savita Subramanian, cautioned about elevated risks in the indices moving forward, suggesting a potentially volatile year in 2026.

The Federal Reserve's policy decisions are expected to heavily influence market dynamics this year. Insights from strategists indicate a potential for decreased interest rates, which could benefit various stock sectors, barring notable shifts in economic data and labor market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)