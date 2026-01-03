S&P 500 and Nasdaq See Steep Declines as Market Risks Intensify
In the first session of the new year, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffered dips despite early gains, influenced by declines in communications and consumer discretionary stocks. Industrials and utilities offered slight boosts, but concerns about market risks in 2026 affected overall performance.
In a turbulent start to 2026, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced fluctuations before closing the session with losses, primarily due to slumps in communications and consumer discretionary stocks. Notably, chip stocks provided a boost, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index rising by 3.5%.
Despite a promising start, the S&P 500 lost 20.93 points, while the Nasdaq dropped 117.18 points. Bank of America's equity strategist, Savita Subramanian, cautioned about elevated risks in the indices moving forward, suggesting a potentially volatile year in 2026.
The Federal Reserve's policy decisions are expected to heavily influence market dynamics this year. Insights from strategists indicate a potential for decreased interest rates, which could benefit various stock sectors, barring notable shifts in economic data and labor market trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)