Yemen Crisis: A Gulf Showdown

The recent escalation in Yemen has sparked a significant rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The conflict involves Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and UAE-backed southern separatists. A complex situation unfolds as both nations vie for influence, with regional security and stability hanging in the balance.

Updated: 03-01-2026 17:27 IST
The United Arab Emirates has expressed deep concern over escalating tensions in Yemen, highlighting a growing rift between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and UAE-backed southern separatists. The swift changes on the ground threaten to fracture the coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

The UAE's latest statement urges Yemeni factions to prioritize dialogue to ensure security and stability. Following the Southern Transitional Council's (STC) announcement of a future referendum on independence, the coalition dynamics have shifted dramatically, drawing international attention.

As regional leaders call for intervention, Yemen continues to serve as a pivotal point between major global oil routes, amidst fears of further destabilization in the Gulf region. Meanwhile, Saudi and the UAE prepare to reconcile their differences in upcoming OPEC talks amidst brewing tensions over security and governance issues.

