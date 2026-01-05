Left Menu

Celebrating 'The Groundbreaker': TiE Mumbai's Inspirational Evening with Kanwal Rekhi and Harish Mehta

TiE Mumbai hosted an exclusive gathering marking the launch of Kanwal Rekhi’s ‘The Groundbreaker.’ The event featured insights and a fireside chat with Rekhi and TiE Mumbai's Harish Mehta. Attendees engaged in networking and discussions on India's entrepreneurial future, reaffirming TiE's commitment to impactful, purpose-driven community building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:45 IST
Kanwal Rekhi and Harish Mehta at the launch of The Groundbreaker. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TP Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: In a vibrant celebration of The Groundbreaker, Kanwal Rekhi's newest literary work, TiE Mumbai hosted an exclusive evening aimed at invigorating India's entrepreneurial community. The event spotlighted two iconic founders in the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem—Rekhi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Intentus Capital Partners, and Harish Mehta, Founding President of TiE Mumbai—a key force behind NASSCOM and The Maverick Effect.

Kanwal Rekhi's book, 'The Groundbreaker,' chronicles his transformative journey from a refugee in Kanpur to a pioneering entrepreneur shaping Silicon Valley and India's burgeoning start-up scene. The book launch unfolded as a compelling fireside chat between Rekhi and Mehta, unveiling insights on their critical roles in India's economic revolution, alongside an optimistic vision for the nation's future as a global economic powerhouse.

Following the engaging dialogue, the evening effortlessly transitioned into a networking session where TiE charter members and notable guests exchanged ideas in an interactive and relaxed atmosphere. This gathering highlighted TiE Mumbai's dedication to fostering impactful connections and underscored its mission to nurture the next wave of entrepreneurial leadership through education, mentorship, and sustainable community platforms.

