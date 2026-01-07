Left Menu

Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

The Kerala cabinet has announced financial allocations for disaster victims, fishermen affected by weather warnings, and various development projects. Key initiatives include relief for disaster victims, support for fishermen, loans for socio-economic groups, job upgrades, and funding for cultural advancements and infrastructure enhancement.

Updated: 07-01-2026 18:01 IST
Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday approved financial assistance totaling Rs 58.45 lakh for 143 victims of natural disasters in Pathanamthitta district, offering relief to those whose homes were either fully or partially damaged since January 2023.

Fishermen facing a work ban due to adverse weather between May 18 and 31, 2025, will also receive compensation, amounting to Rs 48.20 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, benefiting 1,72,160 fishermen and their families. In addition, Rs 3 lakh has been allocated to Kumari Akhil, whose father was a murder victim, and Rs 5 lakh each to the dependents of three men who died in a cleaning mishap.

The cabinet announced further financial injections for various sectors, including Rs 21.93 lakh for farmers under a loan scheme, upgrades in police positions, salary increments for coastal police staff, and cultural beautification projects in Kannur district. Additional government guarantees were provided to support the Backward Classes Development Corporation and the Film Development Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

