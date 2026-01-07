India Accelerates Electrification: EV Sales Surge in 2025

India's electric vehicle (EV) sector saw an impressive surge in 2025, with retail sales rising by 16.37%, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA). The total sales reached 22,70,107 units, driven primarily by a striking 77% increase in electric passenger car sales.

Electric car sales jumped to 1,76,817 units in 2025 from 99,975 units the previous year, and e-commercial vehicles saw a 54.2% increase, selling 15,606 units. The electric two-wheeler segment grew by 11.36%, moving 12,79,951 units, while e-three-wheelers rose by 15.39%.

CS Vigneshwar, president of FADA, highlighted the scaling adoption of EVs across segments, with three-wheelers now commanding a 60.9% market share. The transformation is bolstered by diverse product offerings and benefits in total cost of ownership, underscoring the need for enhanced infrastructure and consistent policy support.

(With inputs from agencies.)