India Accelerates Electrification: EV Sales Surge in 2025

Electric vehicle sales in India rose by 16.37% in 2025, highlighted by a significant 77% increase in electric passenger car sales. FADA reported a total of 22,70,107 units sold, showcasing robust growth across various EV segments and pointing to a transformative shift in India's electrification journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:21 IST
India's electric vehicle (EV) sector saw an impressive surge in 2025, with retail sales rising by 16.37%, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA). The total sales reached 22,70,107 units, driven primarily by a striking 77% increase in electric passenger car sales.

Electric car sales jumped to 1,76,817 units in 2025 from 99,975 units the previous year, and e-commercial vehicles saw a 54.2% increase, selling 15,606 units. The electric two-wheeler segment grew by 11.36%, moving 12,79,951 units, while e-three-wheelers rose by 15.39%.

CS Vigneshwar, president of FADA, highlighted the scaling adoption of EVs across segments, with three-wheelers now commanding a 60.9% market share. The transformation is bolstered by diverse product offerings and benefits in total cost of ownership, underscoring the need for enhanced infrastructure and consistent policy support.

