Left Menu

UK's Starmer, Trump discuss security and Russia deterrence in Arctic region

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to ‌U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday about Euro-Atlantic security ⁠and the need to deter an increasingly aggressive Russia in the Arctic region, a ​Downing Street spokeswoman said. Starmer had ⁠said he stood with Denmark in its defence of Greenland, saying no ⁠one else should determine the future of ⁠the vast ‌territory after Trump said he needed it for defence.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:57 IST
UK's Starmer, Trump discuss security and Russia deterrence in Arctic region
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to ‌U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday about Euro-Atlantic security ⁠and the need to deter an increasingly aggressive Russia in the Arctic region, a ​Downing Street spokeswoman said. Starmer told Trump that ‍European allies had stepped up in recent months to defend Euro-Atlantic interests but said more could ⁠be ‌done to ⁠protect the area, she added.

The two leaders ‍spoke on Wednesday about Greenland, joint efforts to ​intercept the Marinera tanker, progress on ⁠Ukraine and the U.S. operation in Venezuela. Starmer had ⁠said he stood with Denmark in its defence of Greenland, saying no ⁠one else should determine the future of ⁠the vast ‌territory after Trump said he needed it for defence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

 India
2
UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

 Global
3
Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules against Trump

Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules agai...

 Global
4
CORRECTED-Trump faces rare Republican opposition in Congress

CORRECTED-Trump faces rare Republican opposition in Congress

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026