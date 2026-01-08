British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to ‌U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday about Euro-Atlantic security ⁠and the need to deter an increasingly aggressive Russia in the Arctic region, a ​Downing Street spokeswoman said. Starmer told Trump that ‍European allies had stepped up in recent months to defend Euro-Atlantic interests but said more could ⁠be ‌done to ⁠protect the area, she added.

The two leaders ‍spoke on Wednesday about Greenland, joint efforts to ​intercept the Marinera tanker, progress on ⁠Ukraine and the U.S. operation in Venezuela. Starmer had ⁠said he stood with Denmark in its defence of Greenland, saying no ⁠one else should determine the future of ⁠the vast ‌territory after Trump said he needed it for defence.

