UK's Starmer, Trump discuss security and Russia deterrence in Arctic region
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday about Euro-Atlantic security and the need to deter an increasingly aggressive Russia in the Arctic region, a Downing Street spokeswoman said. Starmer had said he stood with Denmark in its defence of Greenland, saying no one else should determine the future of the vast territory after Trump said he needed it for defence.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday about Euro-Atlantic security and the need to deter an increasingly aggressive Russia in the Arctic region, a Downing Street spokeswoman said. Starmer told Trump that European allies had stepped up in recent months to defend Euro-Atlantic interests but said more could be done to protect the area, she added.
The two leaders spoke on Wednesday about Greenland, joint efforts to intercept the Marinera tanker, progress on Ukraine and the U.S. operation in Venezuela. Starmer had said he stood with Denmark in its defence of Greenland, saying no one else should determine the future of the vast territory after Trump said he needed it for defence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK PM Starmer reiterates his position on Greenland to Danish PM
EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US
UPDATE 4-Greenland should hold talks with the US without Denmark, opposition leader says
UPDATE 3-Greenland should hold talks with the US without Denmark, opposition leader says
Denmark sees talks with US as chance for 'dialogue that is needed' over Greenland