NHAI Takes Over Munak Canal Elevated Road Project to Ease Delhi's Traffic

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to transfer the Munak Canal elevated road project to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), costing around Rs 4,700 crore, to alleviate traffic congestion in northwest Delhi, stated PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Wednesday.

Originally conceptualized in July, the plan involves constructing a 20-kilometer corridor from Inderlok to Bawana. While the initial budget was Rs 3,000 crore, it has since escalated. Together with land acquisition near the Haryana-Delhi border, NHAI is poised to execute this vital project.

Approved after discussions involving Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the project aims to improve water transport efficiency via the Munak Canal and facilitate better road connectivity. The canal's section in Haryana is secured with an NOC, ensuring the project's smooth progression.

