Jubilant Foodworks Reports Surge in Revenue and Expansion as Store Network Grows

Jubilant Foodworks Limited, responsible for operating major fast-food chains like Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, announced a significant revenue boost for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. The company's consolidated revenue from operations climbed 13.4% to Rs 2,438.7 crore, demonstrating substantial growth.

The Standalone Revenue from Operations, mainly derived from its business in India, reached Rs 1,801.5 crore, marking an 11.8% increase compared to last year, according to their Quarter Preview for Q3/FY26. In its drive for expansion, JFL added 114 new outlets, pushing its total store network to 3,594 locations by the quarter's close.

Notably, Domino's India exhibited a like-for-like growth of 5%, with 75 new stores pushing the count to 2,396, while Domino's Turkey expanded by 15 locations to 783 stores. JFL also holds franchise rights for brands like Popeyes and Dunkin' and operates their home-grown names, Hong's Kitchen and COFFY, reaffirming their influence in the fast-food sector. The revenue figures, part of a provisional report, remain subject to review by JFL's auditors.