Soccer-PSG clinch French Super Cup after shootout win over Marseille

Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier was the hero as Paris St Germain clinched ‌their fourth consecutive French Super Cup title, beating rivals Olympique de Marseille 4-1 ⁠in a penalty shootout after a dramatic 2-2 draw in Kuwait on Thursday. PSG looked to be cruising to victory after ​an early goal from Ousmane Dembele, who had ‍also scored the late winner in last season's 1-0 final victory over AS Monaco in Doha.

However, Marseille stunned the French champions with ⁠two ‌late goals ⁠to turn the game on its head. Mason Greenwood converted a ‍penalty and a Willian Pacho own goal gave Marseille a ​shock lead. But PSG refused to be beaten, launching a ⁠wave of attacks that culminated in Goncalo Ramos snatching an equaliser ⁠in the final seconds to send the contest to penalties.

Chevalier proved the decisive figure in the shootout, ⁠saving spot-kicks from Matt O'Riley and Hamed Traore. Ramos, Vitinha, Nuno ⁠Mendes, and ‌Desire Doue all converted for PSG to seal the win.

