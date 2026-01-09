Left Menu

Soccer-PSG clinch French Super Cup after shootout win over Marseille

But PSG refused to be beaten, launching a ⁠wave of attacks that culminated in Goncalo Ramos snatching an equaliser ⁠in the final seconds to send the contest to penalties. Chevalier proved the decisive figure in the shootout, ⁠saving spot-kicks from Matt O'Riley and Hamed Traore.

Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier was the hero as Paris St Germain clinched ‌their fourth consecutive French Super Cup title, beating rivals Olympique de Marseille 4-1 ⁠in a penalty shootout after a dramatic 2-2 draw in Kuwait on Thursday. PSG looked to be cruising to victory after ​an early goal from Ousmane Dembele, who had ‍also scored the late winner in last season's 1-0 final victory over AS Monaco in Doha.

However, Marseille stunned the French champions with ⁠two ‌late goals ⁠to turn the game on its head. Mason Greenwood converted a ‍penalty and a Willian Pacho own goal gave Marseille a ​shock lead. But PSG refused to be beaten, launching a ⁠wave of attacks that culminated in Goncalo Ramos snatching an equaliser ⁠in the final seconds to send the contest to penalties.

Chevalier proved the decisive figure in the shootout, ⁠saving spot-kicks from Matt O'Riley and Hamed Traore. Ramos, Vitinha, Nuno ⁠Mendes, and ‌Desire Doue all converted for PSG to seal the win.

