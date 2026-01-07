Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic 110 Boeing Aircraft Order

Alaska Airlines announced a record-setting order of 110 Boeing aircraft, marking a significant expansion and modernization effort. The decision comes two years after a safety incident involving a missing door plug, reflecting Alaska's renewed confidence in Boeing's quality improvements.

The substantial order includes 105 737 MAX 10 jets and five 787-10 Dreamliners. It aims to boost Alaska's fleet size to over 550 by 2035 and enhance its domestic and global market presence, with planned services to Rome and London among others.

Although confidence is high in Boeing's corrective measures, Alaska remains cautious, retaining flexibility in the deal and continuing rigorous safety standards. This strategic fleet expansion positions Alaska to potentially rank as the fourth largest global carrier in the United States.