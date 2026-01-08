Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Aircraft Order

In a bold move for expansion, Alaska Airlines announced the purchase of 110 Boeing aircraft, marking the largest single order in its history. This strategic decision aims to modernize its fleet and expand its international reach, with new routes planned for Rome and London.

The deal signifies Alaska's renewed confidence in Boeing, two years after a widely publicized safety incident caused industry-wide disruption. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg has assured that the company is committed to delivering quality aircraft and maintaining strong performance.

This acquisition is a significant step for Alaska in becoming the fourth major airline in the U.S., strengthening domestic operations with the 737 MAX 10 and enhancing long-haul capabilities with the 787 Dreamliners. Alaska plans to leverage these additions to expand its presence in Europe and Asia by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)