Venezuela acting president meets with Chinese ambassador

Venezuelan acting ‌President Delcy Rodriguez met with ⁠China's ambassador to the South American country, Lan ​Hu, she said ‍in a post on Telegram on ⁠Thursday.

"We ‌value ⁠China's firm and ‍consistent stance in ​strongly condemning the serious violation ⁠of international law ⁠and Venezuelan sovereignty," Rodriguez said, referring ⁠to the U.S. capture ⁠of Venezuelan ‌President Nicolas Maduro over the ⁠weekend.

