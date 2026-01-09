Venezuela acting president meets with Chinese ambassador
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 03:18 IST
Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez met with China's ambassador to the South American country, Lan Hu, she said in a post on Telegram on Thursday.
"We value China's firm and consistent stance in strongly condemning the serious violation of international law and Venezuelan sovereignty," Rodriguez said, referring to the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend.
