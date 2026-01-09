Left Menu

Venezuela acting president meets with Chinese ambassador

Venezuelan acting ‌President Delcy Rodriguez met with ⁠China's ambassador to the South American country, Lan ​Hu, she said ‍in a post on Telegram on ⁠Thursday.

"We ‌value ⁠China's firm and ‍consistent stance in ​strongly condemning the serious violation ⁠of international law ⁠and Venezuelan sovereignty," Rodriguez said, referring ⁠to the U.S. capture ⁠of Venezuelan ‌President Nicolas Maduro over the ⁠weekend.

