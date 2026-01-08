Trump's Bold Challenge to Big Defense: A Shake-up in Wall Street Norms

In an unprecedented move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would block defense contractors such as RTX from issuing dividends or buying back shares until they accelerate weapons production. This move sent defense stocks reeling and indicated a significant shift in the relationship between Wall Street and military suppliers.

Criticizing the defense industry for high costs and slow production, Trump and the Pentagon have pledged to initiate sweeping reforms aimed at making war equipment production more agile. While defense stocks dipped post-announcement, Trump's enforcement approach remains unclear.

The statement comes amidst concerns over executive pay packages in defense firms, with Trump labeling them as "exorbitant and unjustifiable." The future of stock repurchase practices in the sector hangs in the balance as the defense industry awaits further clarity on these changes.