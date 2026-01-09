Rethinking Retirement: Strategies to Retain Experienced Workers

In a revealing study conducted by Diane-Gabrielle Tremblay from Université TÉLUQ, it has emerged that businesses are inadequately managing aging workers, despite their immense value. The research, conducted in 2022, surveyed more than 2,000 Québecers, aged 50 to 75, to understand their career aspirations and barriers, revealing significant gaps in corporate retention strategies.

The study, carried out on behalf of the Comité consultatif 45+, shows that merely 37 percent of companies have measures in place to retain senior employees, with public sector efforts particularly lacking. The lack of training opportunities, mentorship roles, and challenging assignments are some areas where older workers feel neglected, despite being recognized for their expertise and dedication.

In addressing these challenges, the study suggests companies could benefit by offering phased retirements, flexible work arrangements, and enriching roles, aiming to inspire a purpose-driven work environment. As organizations struggle with labor shortages, these measures could prove pivotal in retaining experienced workers and ensuring workforce continuity.

