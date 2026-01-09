In an unexpected turn, euro area benchmark Bund yields are on track for their steepest weekly decline since March. This drop comes after yields pulled back from near nine-month highs, prompted by weak economic data. The spotlight now turns to key U.S. economic reports and a pending Supreme Court decision regarding former President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Recent data reveals that inflation decelerated more than anticipated in December, with Germany's rate falling to 2% as the euro zone economy expanded at a slower pace. Germany's 10-year yields, which serve as the euro area's benchmark, have fallen 0.5 basis points to 2.82%, marking a noteworthy weekly decrease.

Felix Vezina-Poirier from BCA Research believes the combination of weak economic momentum and moderating inflation could prompt the European Central Bank to consider monetary easing this year, despite the slim odds of a rate cut by summer as predicted by money markets. German exports fell unexpectedly in November, while industrial output showed unexpected growth, adding to the overall economic complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)