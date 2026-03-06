Germany Tightens Military Social Media Rules Amid Security Concerns
Germany's military has prohibited staff from filming or photographing at military sites due to security concerns about sensitive data exposure on social media. The ban aims to safeguard information while still permitting personnel to engage on these platforms, albeit with explicit permission. Violations may incur disciplinary or criminal repercussions.
Germany's military has imposed a ban on filming and photography at all military sites since late February, citing worries that sensitive information could be exposed on social media, a defense ministry spokesperson revealed on Friday.
While the military has been using social media to bolster recruitment efforts, the new policy mandates that soldiers seek explicit permission for such activities rather than relying on previous, more lenient guidelines.
Personnel are still allowed—and indeed encouraged—to maintain a presence on social media platforms, provided they adhere to the updated rules. Violations of the policy could lead to disciplinary or even criminal consequences depending on the severity, according to the Bild newspaper, which first reported on the reform.
