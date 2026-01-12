JP Morgan Inks Major Lease Deal in Mumbai
JP Morgan has leased 2.72 lakh sq ft of office space in Mumbai from Cowrks for an initial monthly rent of Rs 9.23 crore. The lease at One Downtown Central spans 60 months, with rent set to begin in April and escalating annually by 5%.
- Country:
- India
JP Morgan has entered into a significant lease agreement, securing 2.72 lakh square feet of office space in Mumbai's bustling area of Powai. The deal, negotiated at an initial monthly rent of Rs 9.23 crore, highlights the expanding footprint of the financial giant in India.
Information obtained from CRE Matrix reveals that the lease agreement, signed in December, involves several parties including JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd, Cowrks India Pvt Ltd, and Kairos Properties Pvt Ltd. Located at the prestigious One Downtown Central (Crisil House) Building, this development marks a strategic move by JP Morgan.
The contract covers a 60-month period starting in April, with a provision for a 5% annual rent escalation. As global firms continue to tap into India's urban centers, this lease underscores a robust demand for premium office spaces in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Keystone Realtors' Strategic Drive: Building on Momentum in Mumbai's Real Estate Market
Kolkata's Office Real Estate Boom: Record Growth in 2025
Real Estate Trends: Mixed Signals in Major Cities as Housing Sales Dip Slightly
UP RERA Spurs Real Estate Boom with Record Registrations
Mahindra Lifespaces Drives Green Real Estate Revolution