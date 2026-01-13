Left Menu

Revving Up: India's SUV Surge

Passenger vehicle sales in India are forecasted to grow by 10% in 2026, driven by strong SUV demand following GST rate cuts. Tata Motors, led by CEO Shailesh Chandra, aims for substantial growth with new launches and product updates in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:51 IST
Revving Up: India's SUV Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Passenger vehicle sales in India are poised for a 10% growth in 2026, bolstered by the effects of recent GST rate reductions, particularly benefiting SUV demand, according to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD and CEO, Shailesh Chandra.

Tata Motors is proactively preparing to outpace industry growth with a strategic lineup of vehicle launches this year. This includes updates like the revamped compact SUV Punch, launched at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh, and upcoming full-year sales impacts from models such as Sierra and petrol variants of Safari and Harrier SUVs.

Chandra remains optimistic about the sector's double-digit growth trajectory, citing the sustained interest in SUVs and the potential market expansion in the sub-compact SUV segment, where the Punch competes against models like Hyundai Exter and Skoda Kylaq. This segment is now witnessing monthly sales reaching 40,000 units, driven by GST-related price reductions and robust consumer interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Draft: A Step Toward Clarity?

Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Draft: A Step Toward Clarity?

 Global
2
Digital Deception: Inside Delhi's Multi-Layered Scam Network

Digital Deception: Inside Delhi's Multi-Layered Scam Network

 India
3
Gaza's Hidden Crisis: Lives in Limbo Amidst Ceasefire

Gaza's Hidden Crisis: Lives in Limbo Amidst Ceasefire

 Global
4
Court Acquits Former MPs in 2004 Code Violation

Court Acquits Former MPs in 2004 Code Violation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026