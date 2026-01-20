Blaze on Mumbai Bus Disrupts Traffic, Passengers Safe

A private bus was engulfed in flames on the bustling Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Malad area, disrupting traffic for some time, officials have confirmed.

Despite the drama, there were no casualties, and all passengers aboard the Borivali-bound sleeper coach were safely evacuated before the vehicle was entirely gutted.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with traffic impact largely cleared shortly after the incident.