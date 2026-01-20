Left Menu

Blaze on Mumbai Bus Disrupts Traffic, Passengers Safe

A private bus caught fire on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in Malad, causing temporary traffic disruptions. All passengers were safely evacuated with no casualties reported. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes, but the bus was completely gutted. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:24 IST
Blaze on Mumbai Bus Disrupts Traffic, Passengers Safe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus was engulfed in flames on the bustling Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Malad area, disrupting traffic for some time, officials have confirmed.

Despite the drama, there were no casualties, and all passengers aboard the Borivali-bound sleeper coach were safely evacuated before the vehicle was entirely gutted.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with traffic impact largely cleared shortly after the incident.

TRENDING

1
Vigilance Court Awaits Decision on Bail for Businessman in Sabarimala Gold Case

Vigilance Court Awaits Decision on Bail for Businessman in Sabarimala Gold C...

 India
2
Greece and Israel Strengthen Ties Against Drone and Cyber Threats

Greece and Israel Strengthen Ties Against Drone and Cyber Threats

 Global
3
Tata Projects Partners with SAF One for Pioneering Middle East SAF Initiative

Tata Projects Partners with SAF One for Pioneering Middle East SAF Initiativ...

 India
4
Alliance for Change: Political Parties Unite for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Elections

Alliance for Change: Political Parties Unite for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar E...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026