Blaze on Mumbai Bus Disrupts Traffic, Passengers Safe
A private bus caught fire on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in Malad, causing temporary traffic disruptions. All passengers were safely evacuated with no casualties reported. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes, but the bus was completely gutted. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A private bus was engulfed in flames on the bustling Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Malad area, disrupting traffic for some time, officials have confirmed.
Despite the drama, there were no casualties, and all passengers aboard the Borivali-bound sleeper coach were safely evacuated before the vehicle was entirely gutted.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with traffic impact largely cleared shortly after the incident.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Western Express Highway
- fire
- traffic
- passengers
- safety
- firefighters
- Malad
- evacuation
- blaze
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Road Safety Reforms with Modern Technologies
Transparency in Women's Safety Schemes: CIC Advocates Public Access
Greater Noida Authority orders road safety overhaul after techie's death
Passengers tell of terror, screams and darkness after Spain train crash
Karachi Shopping Mall Inferno: A Tragic Blaze Exposes Safety Flaws