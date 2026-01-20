Tata Teleservices Narrows Loss Despite Revenue Decline
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported a reduced loss of Rs 150 crore in Q3 2025, compared to Rs 315.11 crore a year prior. Revenue fell by 11.5% to Rs 294.31 crore from Rs 332.77 crore in the same quarter of 2024.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) managed to narrow its losses in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, posting a modest loss of Rs 150 crore. This is a significant improvement compared to the Rs 315.11 crore loss recorded during the same period the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing.
However, the company faced challenges in maintaining its revenue levels, experiencing a decline of 11.5% to Rs 294.31 crore during the quarter. This slump comes in comparison to Rs 332.77 crore reported in the December quarter of 2024.
The telecom provider continues to navigate a competitive market, aiming to enhance its financial stability amid fluctuating earnings.
