Left Menu

Tata Teleservices Narrows Loss Despite Revenue Decline

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported a reduced loss of Rs 150 crore in Q3 2025, compared to Rs 315.11 crore a year prior. Revenue fell by 11.5% to Rs 294.31 crore from Rs 332.77 crore in the same quarter of 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:12 IST
Tata Teleservices Narrows Loss Despite Revenue Decline
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) managed to narrow its losses in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, posting a modest loss of Rs 150 crore. This is a significant improvement compared to the Rs 315.11 crore loss recorded during the same period the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing.

However, the company faced challenges in maintaining its revenue levels, experiencing a decline of 11.5% to Rs 294.31 crore during the quarter. This slump comes in comparison to Rs 332.77 crore reported in the December quarter of 2024.

The telecom provider continues to navigate a competitive market, aiming to enhance its financial stability amid fluctuating earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vigilance Court Awaits Decision on Bail for Businessman in Sabarimala Gold Case

Vigilance Court Awaits Decision on Bail for Businessman in Sabarimala Gold C...

 India
2
Greece and Israel Strengthen Ties Against Drone and Cyber Threats

Greece and Israel Strengthen Ties Against Drone and Cyber Threats

 Global
3
Tata Projects Partners with SAF One for Pioneering Middle East SAF Initiative

Tata Projects Partners with SAF One for Pioneering Middle East SAF Initiativ...

 India
4
Alliance for Change: Political Parties Unite for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Elections

Alliance for Change: Political Parties Unite for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar E...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026