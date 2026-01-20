HDFC Bank Boosts Social Impact with Rs 20 Crore Startup Grants
HDFC Bank plans to allocate Rs 20 crore through its Parivartan Startup Grants to support innovations with social impact. This initiative will prioritize sectors like climate innovation, agriculture, and financial inclusion, emphasizing emerging technologies. Since its 2017 inception, it has supported over 500 startups in collaboration with 130 incubators.
In a significant move to foster social innovation, HDFC Bank announced plans to disburse Rs 20 crore under the FY26 Parivartan Startup Grants programme.
The initiative aims to support ten strategic projects across sectors, including climate innovation, agriculture, and gender diversity, focusing on utilizing AI and deep technology.
Since 2017, the programme has assisted over 500 startups, with 40% coming from smaller cities, by partnering with 130 incubators across India, Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha noted.
