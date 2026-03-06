Agriculture is strategic pillar for India's long-term development journey: PM Narendra Modi at a third post-Budget webinar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:26 IST
Govt has disbursed over Rs 4 lakh cr under PM Kisan Yojana to farmers, says Prime Minister Modi.
We need to strengthen chemical-free farming and natural farming with focus on exports, says prime minister.
We are focussing on crop diversification; need to encourage states to increase focus on farm sector, says prime minister.
Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic security, says Prime Minister Modi.
Need to scale up high-value agriculture and promote quality, branding and standards of agri products, says Prime Minister Modi.