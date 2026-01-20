Bakul Limbasiya's Triumph: Redefining India's Lab-Grown Diamond Industry

In a move celebrating productivity and innovation, Mr. Bakul Limbasiya, the pioneer behind Bhathwari Technologies, has been honored with the esteemed APO National Award. This national accolade emphasizes his pivotal role in advancing India's lab-grown diamond industry.

The award underscores the strategic importance and economic relevance of the sector, marking an important milestone for lab-grown diamonds in India, traditionally overshadowed by mined ones. Limbasiya's early 1998 involvement and production of India's first lab-grown diamond in 2004 cemented his contributions to the globally competitive industry.

His work champions technological advancement, sustainable production, and a commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat vision—reinforcing India's leadership in this new-age manufacturing domain. Bhathwari Technologies, through continuous innovation, plays a critical role in shaping the Indian and global LGD landscape.

