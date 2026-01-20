Left Menu

Bakul Limbasiya's Triumph: Redefining India's Lab-Grown Diamond Industry

Mr. Bakul Limbasiya, founder of Bhathwari Technologies, has received the prestigious APO National Award for his contributions to productivity, innovation, and leadership in India, particularly within the lab-grown diamond industry. This accolade highlights India's growing prominence in sustainable diamond production and technological advancement in this sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:06 IST
Bakul Limbasiya's Triumph: Redefining India's Lab-Grown Diamond Industry
  • Country:
  • India

In a move celebrating productivity and innovation, Mr. Bakul Limbasiya, the pioneer behind Bhathwari Technologies, has been honored with the esteemed APO National Award. This national accolade emphasizes his pivotal role in advancing India's lab-grown diamond industry.

The award underscores the strategic importance and economic relevance of the sector, marking an important milestone for lab-grown diamonds in India, traditionally overshadowed by mined ones. Limbasiya's early 1998 involvement and production of India's first lab-grown diamond in 2004 cemented his contributions to the globally competitive industry.

His work champions technological advancement, sustainable production, and a commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat vision—reinforcing India's leadership in this new-age manufacturing domain. Bhathwari Technologies, through continuous innovation, plays a critical role in shaping the Indian and global LGD landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apollo Micro Systems Invests Rs 300 Crore in New Telangana Facility

Apollo Micro Systems Invests Rs 300 Crore in New Telangana Facility

 India
2
Trump Set to Decide on Next Federal Reserve Chair

Trump Set to Decide on Next Federal Reserve Chair

 Global
3
Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP Leadership

Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP Leadership

 India
4
Court Orders Removal of Senior Advocate's Photos from Fraudulent Use

Court Orders Removal of Senior Advocate's Photos from Fraudulent Use

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026