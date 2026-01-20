Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar hailed Uttar Pradesh as the 'crown jewel' of India during the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers. He praised the state's political contributions and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's impactful initiatives. Discussions included legislative accountability and modern electoral practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh: The Crown Jewel of Indian Democracy
Narendra Singh Tomar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar lauded Uttar Pradesh as India's 'crown jewel,' highlighting its pivotal role in the nation's political landscape. He emphasized the state's historical contributions, naming it a source of noteworthy political leaders and Bharat Ratnas.

The conference, held at Uttar Pradesh's historic 'Vidhan Mandap,' also saw Tomar extend commendations to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his efforts in enhancing the functionality of state assemblies. Tomar discussed Birla's work in augmenting activity, capacity, and connectivity within the legislative realm, setting new benchmarks for state assemblies while retaining synergy with the Lok Sabha.

Key topics at the conference included legislative accountability and the integration of transparent governance practices. Tomar underscored the need for ethical standards in electoral processes, advocating for measures that ensure democracy's integrity. The conference, concluding on January 21, serves as a platform for critical discussions impacting the future of Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

