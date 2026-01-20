Left Menu

GIFT City Makes Waves at WEF 2026: Paves Path for Global Investments

The GIFT City delegation made significant headway at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. They engaged with top-tier global firms, focusing on investment opportunities and partnerships. Their efforts aim to elevate GIFT City as a leading financial hub, potentially boosting India's global economic stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:20 IST
GIFT City delegation meeting senior leaders of top global organisations at WEF 2026 (Photo/GIFT City). Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) delegation made a notable entrance on the first day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Engaging in a series of strategic discussions, they interacted with senior leaders from premier global enterprises such as Euroclear, Egon Zehnder, Lulu Financial Holdings, Marsh McLennan, and HCL-Software. This initiative marks a crucial stride in GIFT City's quest to establish itself as a prominent global financial and technology center.

Beyond mere conversation, these interactions are projected to amplify GIFT City's global reach and spearhead new investments and partnerships. Leaders from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City underscored the city's role as a pivotal 'gateway for capital and capabilities into India.' Sanjay Kaul, GIFT City's group CEO, highlighted the center's part in propelling India as a key global economy, according to an ANI interview.

Emphasizing the significance of representing India internationally, Kaul regarded Davos as an unparalleled forum to converse with top executives from the world's influential corporations. "Davos is a crucial venue for showcasing India's financial services and inviting global businesses," he asserted, noting the event's importance for positioning India as an economic powerhouse with an advanced financial services sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

