KPMG Amplifies Kolkata as Key Hub for Global Tax Services

KPMG Global Services Delivery Platform has opened a new office in Kolkata, enhancing its global tax services. The facility supports tax specialization and large-scale professional services, with over 200 professionals. This expansion highlights Kolkata's importance and opens career opportunities for tax professionals as global tax work shifts to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

KPMG Global Services Delivery Platform (KGSDP) inaugurated a new office in Kolkata on Wednesday, emphasizing the city's role in global, technology-enabled tax services delivery. The facility backs tax specialization and expansive global professional services.

Initially starting with about 50 professionals in a co-working space, KGSDP's Kolkata operations have burgeoned to over 200 professionals, offering complex tax and compliance services to international clients. 'This office bolsters our commitment to the KGS Delivery Platform as a key part of our global model,' stated Rema Serafi, Vice Chair-Tax, KPMG US.

Sameer Chadha, Partner and Head of KGSDP, remarked on Kolkata's emergence as a strategic growth location, thanks to its robust talent pool and academic ecosystem. As KPMG expands its model, a significant amount of work is being situated in India, with Kolkata emerging as a prime spot for creating career opportunities for tax professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

