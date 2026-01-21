Odia Diaspora Urges Continuation of Bhubaneswar-Dubai Flight
The BJD has requested the Odisha government to address the alleged halt in bookings on a Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight operated by a private airline. The potential service discontinuation impacts about 40,000 Odia residents in the UAE. The opposition stresses maintaining tourism, trade, and connectivity.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called on the Odisha government to address the alleged stoppage of ticket bookings on the Bhubaneswar-Dubai route by a private airline. This appeal from the opposition party coincides with concerns expressed by the Odia Samaj, which represents the Odia community in the Middle East, about the airline's cessation of ticket sales from March 30.
Amiya Kumar Mishra, president of Odisha Samaj UAE, highlighted the significant impact a discontinuation of this direct service would have on the 40,000 Odias living in the UAE. The organization has petitioned Chief Secretary Anu Garg to ensure the continuation of the flights.
BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty criticized the BJP government, calling the potential service cessation a sign of inefficiency that would disrupt vital tourism, trade, and connectivity between Odisha and the UAE. The direct flight service from Biju Patnaik International Airport was inaugurated on May 15, 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
