Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: An Emerging Investment Hub at World Economic Forum

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav showcases the state as a prime investment destination at the World Economic Forum. Addressing international investors, he highlights policy reforms and efforts to attract business, emphasizing Madhya Pradesh's transition from a 'Bimaru' state to a growing hub for investment and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:15 IST
Madhya Pradesh: An Emerging Investment Hub at World Economic Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Madhya Pradesh is gaining attention on the international stage as a promising investment location, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Yadav noted that the state's policies have generated significant interest among global investors.

Yadav, addressing PTI, emphasized the collective goal of presenting India's economic growth story and securing investments to create jobs and address poverty. He urged the nation to strengthen its economic reputation internationally.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the transformative journey of Madhya Pradesh from a once 'Bimaru' state to an investment-friendly environment, citing reforms and the removal of unnecessary laws as key steps in their progress.

TRENDING

1
Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

 India
2
Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

 Moldova
3
Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

 India
4
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026