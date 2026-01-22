Madhya Pradesh: An Emerging Investment Hub at World Economic Forum
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav showcases the state as a prime investment destination at the World Economic Forum. Addressing international investors, he highlights policy reforms and efforts to attract business, emphasizing Madhya Pradesh's transition from a 'Bimaru' state to a growing hub for investment and development.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Madhya Pradesh is gaining attention on the international stage as a promising investment location, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Yadav noted that the state's policies have generated significant interest among global investors.
Yadav, addressing PTI, emphasized the collective goal of presenting India's economic growth story and securing investments to create jobs and address poverty. He urged the nation to strengthen its economic reputation internationally.
The Chief Minister acknowledged the transformative journey of Madhya Pradesh from a once 'Bimaru' state to an investment-friendly environment, citing reforms and the removal of unnecessary laws as key steps in their progress.
ALSO READ
India's Pharma and MedTech Sectors Urge Strategic Funding for Innovation
Indian Film Festival 2026: A Cinematic Bridge Between India and Singapore
India's Power Network Hits Record with Massive Expansion
Historic India-EU Trade Agreement Set to Create Monumental Market
India's Coffee Export Dynamics: A Blend of Value and Volume Shifts