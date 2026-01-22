Madhya Pradesh: An Emerging Investment Hub at World Economic Forum

Madhya Pradesh is gaining attention on the international stage as a promising investment location, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Yadav noted that the state's policies have generated significant interest among global investors.

Yadav, addressing PTI, emphasized the collective goal of presenting India's economic growth story and securing investments to create jobs and address poverty. He urged the nation to strengthen its economic reputation internationally.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the transformative journey of Madhya Pradesh from a once 'Bimaru' state to an investment-friendly environment, citing reforms and the removal of unnecessary laws as key steps in their progress.