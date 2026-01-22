Left Menu

Coal India Hits Milestone in Quality Assurance with TPSA-Sampled Despatches

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has dispatched approximately 375 million tonnes of coal through rail, all sampled by third-party agencies for quality assurance as of December in the current fiscal year. This milestone reflects CIL's focus on improving quality checks and supply chain efficiency amid rising coal demand for electricity generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has marked a significant milestone by dispatching around 375 million tonnes of coal via rail, with all shipments sampled by third-party sampling agencies (TPSAs) up to December in the current fiscal year.

This achievement highlights CIL's enhanced focus on quality assurance and reliable supply chains amid escalating domestic coal demand, driven by the country's electricity generation needs. The coal giant is pushing to increase the percentage of silo dispatches to 80% within this fiscal year, emphasizing the role of technology and third-party checks in ensuring product quality and reducing disputes.

New first-mile connectivity projects and extensive use of silos underscore these efforts, aiming for impartial and credible coal quality assessments. Eleven TPSAs, empanelled by Power Finance Corporation Ltd, are now part of this mandate to conduct reliable testing at CIL's coal loading points, advancing transparency and the application of online analysis across subsidiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

