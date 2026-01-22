Department of Posts Targets Significant Revenue Growth by 2026

The Department of Posts is setting ambitious revenue goals, aiming for a 30% increase to Rs 17,546 crore by March 2026, announced Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday.

Following a quarterly review, Scindia revealed that growth in five out of six verticals was observed, though International Mail revenue stagnated due to US-imposed restrictions.

Scindia articulated a vision to transform the department from a cost center into a profit entity within the next 4-5 years, overcoming previous modest growth rates.