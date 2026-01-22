Department of Posts Targets Significant Revenue Growth by 2026
The Department of Posts aims for a 30% revenue growth, targeting Rs 17,546 crore by the end of FY2026. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the challenges, including static International Mail revenue due to US restrictions. The goal is to shift from a government cost center to a profit center.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The Department of Posts is setting ambitious revenue goals, aiming for a 30% increase to Rs 17,546 crore by March 2026, announced Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday.
Following a quarterly review, Scindia revealed that growth in five out of six verticals was observed, though International Mail revenue stagnated due to US-imposed restrictions.
Scindia articulated a vision to transform the department from a cost center into a profit entity within the next 4-5 years, overcoming previous modest growth rates.