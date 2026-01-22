WestJet's U-Turn Highlights Airline Economy Seat Dilemma

Canada's WestJet has backtracked on its recent initiative to make economy seating more compact after viral videos showed passengers grappling with reduced legroom. The airline's reversal serves as a stern reminder to North American carriers redesigning cabins for premium travelers at the expense of economy class comfort and perks.

WestJet's reconfiguration of its Boeing 737 fleet saw the introduction of fixed-back seats in economy and a pitch reduction from 30 to 28 inches, sparking a debate about declining standards for economy passengers. Despite claiming to offer travelers varied pricing options, critics highlight the shift as another step towards inflated fees for basic services.

As airlines chase higher revenues from premium cabins, industry analysts warn of potential backlash from economy passengers who face reduced legroom and increased fees. This scrutiny could reshape airline strategies, where the importance of avoiding alienating price-sensitive consumers becomes paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)