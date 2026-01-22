Left Menu

Zee Entertainment's Q3 Performance: A Mixed Picture

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd reported a 5.37% decline in consolidated net profit for Q3 FY26, largely due to higher operating costs. Despite a decline in advertising revenue, the company saw a 15% increase in operating revenue year-on-year, driven by subscription sales and other services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:11 IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has reported a 5.37% decline in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026, citing increased operating costs as a key factor. The company's net profit stood at Rs 154.8 crore, down from Rs 163.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Despite these challenges, the company's total income rose by 14.6% to Rs 2,298.5 crore, driven by a prominent 15% increase in operating revenue. This growth was attributed to a rise in subscription sales and other services, according to ZEEL's post-result investor presentation.

While advertising revenue dipped by 9.4% due to a sluggish domestic advertising environment, ZEEL expressed optimism about a potential revival in brand-building investments. The company's OTT platform, Z5, achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA, highlighting its strong performance in digital spaces.

