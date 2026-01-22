Left Menu

India's Strategic Steps at the World Economic Forum

At the World Economic Forum, India's senior minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the country's readiness for global partnerships and its economic resilience. Highlighting India's low debt levels compared to developed nations, he attributed this strength to prudent financial management and a focus on local currency debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:08 IST
India's Strategic Steps at the World Economic Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Representing India at the World Economic Forum, senior minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed the nation's eagerness for international collaboration across various sectors. Speaking with PTI, he highlighted India's economic resilience amid global debt concerns.

Vaishnaw pointed out the effective representation of ten Indian states at the forum, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of cooperative and competitive federalism. The minister lauded the transformation and openness of the Indian economy over the past 11 years, urging global partners to engage with India.

Highlighting India's low debt levels, Vaishnaw dismissed concerns over mounting global debts. He noted India's strategy to limit dollar-based debt, strengthening the economy's stability against potential global financial disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking

Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking

 India
2
Global Leaders Unite for Controversial 'Board of Peace' in Gaza

Global Leaders Unite for Controversial 'Board of Peace' in Gaza

 Pakistan
3
Political Shake-Up: Gwynne's Exit and Its Implications

Political Shake-Up: Gwynne's Exit and Its Implications

 United Kingdom
4
Bandhan Bank's Q3 Struggles: Profit Drops Amid Rising Expenditure

Bandhan Bank's Q3 Struggles: Profit Drops Amid Rising Expenditure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026