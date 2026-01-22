India's Strategic Steps at the World Economic Forum

Representing India at the World Economic Forum, senior minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed the nation's eagerness for international collaboration across various sectors. Speaking with PTI, he highlighted India's economic resilience amid global debt concerns.

Vaishnaw pointed out the effective representation of ten Indian states at the forum, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of cooperative and competitive federalism. The minister lauded the transformation and openness of the Indian economy over the past 11 years, urging global partners to engage with India.

Highlighting India's low debt levels, Vaishnaw dismissed concerns over mounting global debts. He noted India's strategy to limit dollar-based debt, strengthening the economy's stability against potential global financial disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)