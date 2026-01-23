Startup Shield: Navigating Risks in India's Booming Startup Ecosystem

India's startup ecosystem is expanding swiftly, confronting founders with an increasingly intricate landscape of risks ranging from cybersecurity to regulatory issues. In response, ICICI Lombard has launched 'Startup Shield – The Risk Readiness', aiming to equip startups with the tools to assess and mitigate these risks through structured planning and insurance solutions.

The event gathered over 100 participants including founders, investors, and industry experts, to discuss resilient business practices. The focus was on proactive risk preparedness rather than mere risk avoidance, highlighting its potential to enhance governance and investor confidence across various growth stages.

Panel discussions shed light on critical risk areas such as data security and D&O liability, with real-world case studies shared by ICICI Lombard experts. The initiative positions risk readiness as essential for startup growth, aligning with investor due diligence and enterprise partnership needs, promising resilience and sustainable profitability in India's burgeoning startup landscape.