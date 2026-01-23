Left Menu

Heavy Snow Grounds Flights: Srinagar Airport Operations on Hold

Flight operations at Srinagar Airport were suspended due to heavy snowfall, rendering the runway unsafe. All flights were canceled for the day, prioritizing passenger safety. Passengers are advised to contact airlines for updates. Authorities will resume services once conditions improve. Fresh snowfall continues across Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:37 IST
Heavy Snow Grounds Flights: Srinagar Airport Operations on Hold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at Srinagar Airport came to a halt on Friday as heavy snowfall made the runway unsafe for use, officials reported. The suspension affects all flights, underscoring the airport's priority of ensuring passenger safety during adverse weather conditions.

Authorities at the airport, including officials from the Airport Authority of India, confirmed that accumulated snow and unfavorable forecasts necessitated the cancellations. Passengers are urged to consult their airlines for the latest updates and potential rescheduling of their travel plans.

Throughout Kashmir, snowfall persisted, marking the season's first in Srinagar. According to the meteorological department, these weather conditions are expected to last until Friday evening, impacting various districts across the region.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Judge Recuses Again in Karti Chidambaram Visa Scam Case

Delhi High Court Judge Recuses Again in Karti Chidambaram Visa Scam Case

 India
2
Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

 India
3
India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

 Switzerland
4
High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026