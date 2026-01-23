Heavy Snow Grounds Flights: Srinagar Airport Operations on Hold

Flight operations at Srinagar Airport came to a halt on Friday as heavy snowfall made the runway unsafe for use, officials reported. The suspension affects all flights, underscoring the airport's priority of ensuring passenger safety during adverse weather conditions.

Authorities at the airport, including officials from the Airport Authority of India, confirmed that accumulated snow and unfavorable forecasts necessitated the cancellations. Passengers are urged to consult their airlines for the latest updates and potential rescheduling of their travel plans.

Throughout Kashmir, snowfall persisted, marking the season's first in Srinagar. According to the meteorological department, these weather conditions are expected to last until Friday evening, impacting various districts across the region.